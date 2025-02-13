Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Confluent also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Confluent news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,800,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $148,800.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,649.79. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

