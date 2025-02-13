FY2025 EPS Estimate for Amkor Technology Lowered by Analyst

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amkor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMKR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

AMKR stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 44,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

