Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of PLAY Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 37,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $961,487.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,000.28. This trade represents a 37.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,306.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 215,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

