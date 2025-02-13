Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Reddit updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Reddit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.
Insider Transactions at Reddit
In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $1,763,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $82,110,614.50. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,655.80. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,357 shares of company stock worth $41,121,108 in the last three months.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Honeywell’s Breakup: Is HON Stock a Sweet Deal for Investors?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- PayPal: Time to Strike With Shares Down Double Digits?
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.