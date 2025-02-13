Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Reddit updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $1,763,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $82,110,614.50. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,655.80. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,357 shares of company stock worth $41,121,108 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDDT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

