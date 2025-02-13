Northland Capmk Predicts Powerfleet Q1 Earnings

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

AIOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Powerfleet Stock Down 7.4 %

AIOT stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powerfleet

In other Powerfleet news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,782.10. This trade represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.