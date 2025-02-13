Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.8 million-$437.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.2 million. Teradata also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

