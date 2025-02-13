Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

MMLP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

