Kickstand Ventures LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $132.17 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

