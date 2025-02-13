Kickstand Ventures LLC. Takes $5.44 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 296,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

