Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,460 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

