Hudock Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,440,254.30. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $922.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.72. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,032.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

