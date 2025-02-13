TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

