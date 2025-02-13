Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,469,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average daily volume of 188,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.