Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 373,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average daily volume of 30,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
