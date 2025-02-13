AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 312,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.91 and its 200 day moving average is $516.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

