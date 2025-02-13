AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 1,245 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 872,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,238 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $57.64 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

