Consolidated Planning Corp Has $6.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,597,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $172.54 and a 1-year high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.