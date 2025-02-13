Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
PPA stock opened at $119.02 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.