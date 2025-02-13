MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $699.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

