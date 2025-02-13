Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Acquired by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 241.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

