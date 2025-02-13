Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for COF Earnings

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.42 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Shares of COF stock opened at $196.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $20,767,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

