MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up 0.9% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Main Street Capital by 37.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.9% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

