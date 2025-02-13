MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,002 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

