Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.