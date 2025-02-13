Castellan Group Has $2.55 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Castellan Group reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $242.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

