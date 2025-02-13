TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $14.33. TIM shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 48,376 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TIM’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TIM from $17.50 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

TIM Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth $173,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

