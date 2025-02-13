Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $7.03. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 38,027 shares.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
