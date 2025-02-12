Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) VP Mark A. Shaffer Sells 3,633 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 3,633 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $126,065.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,140. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 537,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,314. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.