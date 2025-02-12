Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 154,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Atlantic Resources

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 618,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$37,080.00. Insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

