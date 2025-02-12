Short Interest in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Expands By 205.7%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, an increase of 205.7% from the January 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.29% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMST traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 65,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,964. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Company Profile

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

