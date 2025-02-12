iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Up 172.7% in January

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of ERET stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.
iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.
