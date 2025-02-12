Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 196.3% in January

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 196.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HBGRF remained flat at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
