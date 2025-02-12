Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 196.3% in January

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 196.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HBGRF remained flat at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

