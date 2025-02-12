TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,605 ($44.87) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($44.81). Approximately 41,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 127,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,540 ($44.06).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,998.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,250 ($40.45), for a total transaction of £159,055 ($197,977.35). 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.

Further Reading

