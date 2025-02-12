Jay R. Luly Buys 45,000 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CEO Jay R. Luly acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 387,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,502. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Articles

