Jay R. Luly Buys 45,000 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CEO Jay R. Luly acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 387,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,502. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTA
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.