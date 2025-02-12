Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of NCPCF stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

