Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of NCPCF stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
