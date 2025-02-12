Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TGSGY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 6,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,081. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

