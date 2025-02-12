Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declines By 95.9%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Telstra Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 91,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.