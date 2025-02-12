Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declines By 95.9%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Telstra Group Stock Performance
Telstra Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 91,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
About Telstra Group
