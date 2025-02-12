Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,608. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $31,931.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,768. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez purchased 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $34,137.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,286.08. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,264 shares of company stock worth $159,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

