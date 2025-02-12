Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VCM stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.33. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Vecima Networks

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $25,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Accountability Research cut their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark lowered Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

