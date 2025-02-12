Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.03), with a volume of 368615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.04).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £652.39 million, a P/E ratio of 852.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

