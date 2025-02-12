Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.27), with a volume of 1342262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.32).

Focusrite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Focusrite had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts predict that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 earnings per share for the current year.

Focusrite Increases Dividend

Focusrite Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. Focusrite’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.