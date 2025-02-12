Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.44 and last traded at $143.25, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.70.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

