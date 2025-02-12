DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

DeNA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

