Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,745.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 2.1 %

Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

