Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,745.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 2.1 %
Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.
About Wynn Macau
