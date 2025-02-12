United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in January

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 49,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.10.
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.4369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
