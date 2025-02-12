Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 82.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEG Stock Performance

WEGZY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 30,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,794. WEG has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. WEG’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Stories

