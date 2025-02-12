QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 1,309,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,851. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 6,033 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $249,886.86. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

