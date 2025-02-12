Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 134,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Ørsted A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

