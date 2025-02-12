Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, an increase of 239.5% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ COWG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.