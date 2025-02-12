Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, an increase of 239.5% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ COWG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWG. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 131,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

