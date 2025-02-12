Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,673,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 442,456 shares.The stock last traded at $91.15 and had previously closed at $91.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,695,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

